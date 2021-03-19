Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 144.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 301,127 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $55,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 22,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826,793 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

NYSE ABT opened at $118.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

