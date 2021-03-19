Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,902 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $24,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $258.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.90. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $90.35 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

