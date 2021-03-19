Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 100,406 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100,406 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

