Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 106,844 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106,844 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $270.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.96. The company has a market capitalization of $177.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.04.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

