Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 19,149 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,149 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,025.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,039.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,760.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

