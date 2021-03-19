Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 197,133 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 197,133 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.12. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.