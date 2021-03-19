Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 42,870 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,870 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Chevron by 8.8% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,187,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,474,000 after buying an additional 182,709 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after buying an additional 273,270 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

