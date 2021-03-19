Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 85,976 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 85,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intel were worth $53,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of INTC opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $259.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

