Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,313 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 21,046 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $356.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.08.

NYSE FDX opened at $278.99 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.61 and a 200 day moving average of $262.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

