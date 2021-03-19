Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356,372 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

