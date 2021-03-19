CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.93

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.05. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 75,965 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

