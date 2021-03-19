CaixaPay One Day Volume Reaches $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00452453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00064925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00141389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00675480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00076228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

