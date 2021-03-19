Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.17. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 3,923,224 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CLBS. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

