Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Gap Down to $3.96

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$3.96, but opened at C$3.66. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 33,420 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

