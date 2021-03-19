Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Calian Group (TSE:CGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$76.50 target price on the stock. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Calian Group alerts:

TSE CGY traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,573. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$31.29 and a 52-week high of C$71.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$658.08 million and a P/E ratio of 30.67.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 3.9228546 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jerry Patrick Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.31, for a total transaction of C$385,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at C$561,812.16. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total value of C$332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,712,641. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $790,465.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.