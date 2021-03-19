California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of California Water Service Group worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $53.57 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

