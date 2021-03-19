Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALA. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 541,032 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $11,915,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.74 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

