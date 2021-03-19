Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Callaway Golf worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after acquiring an additional 878,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 478,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELY shares. Truist increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.