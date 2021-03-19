Callisto Network Market Cap Reaches $10.96 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $10.96 million and $158,964.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,832.35 or 0.03116237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021039 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.