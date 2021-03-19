Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $32.80

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.80, but opened at $34.33. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 110,782 shares traded.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.