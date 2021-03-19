Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Camtek reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%.

CAMT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAMT opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

