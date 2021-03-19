Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) to Sell

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $0.65 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $0.40. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 55.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $0.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 7.01. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

