Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) to Sell

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $0.65 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $0.40. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 55.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $0.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 7.01. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.
Sundial Growers Company Profile
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
