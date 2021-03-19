Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Down 6%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s share price traded down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.24 and last traded at C$12.30. 580,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 389,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Cormark lifted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

