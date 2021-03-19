Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) to “Buy”

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $280.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

PODD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.89.

Shares of PODD opened at $252.00 on Friday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $128.37 and a twelve month high of $298.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 572.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Insulet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Insulet by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

