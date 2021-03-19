Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$102,680.90 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,919,071.30.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$604,716.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00.

CNR traded down C$1.33 on Friday, reaching C$146.55. 4,524,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,600. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$138.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$140.02. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$97.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.31.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$147.20.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company offers equipment, customs brokerage, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services to the rail industry; intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistics park, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trucking, and moving grain in containers; and trucking services comprising door-to-door, import and export dray, interline, and specialized services.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.