Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading 7.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $45.92. 139,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,258,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,381,000 after acquiring an additional 295,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $32,301,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $29,213,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

