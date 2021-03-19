Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading 7.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $45.92. 139,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,258,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.
The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.
The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03.
Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.
