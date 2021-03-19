Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $159.44

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$159.44 and traded as high as C$182.23. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$181.62, with a volume of 811,214 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTC.A. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$193.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$171.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$159.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. The stock has a market cap of C$11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

