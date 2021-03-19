Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.98

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.98 and traded as high as C$33.32. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$32.91, with a volume of 629,473 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CSFB downgraded Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 24.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.98.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,675.87. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

