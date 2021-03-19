Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.86 and traded as high as C$9.35. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 48,164 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.85 million and a PE ratio of -26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

