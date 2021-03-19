Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,051 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Canon by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Canon by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canon by 592.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Canon during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. Analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

