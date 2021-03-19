Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

