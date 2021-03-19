Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,671 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

