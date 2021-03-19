Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Gap Down to $13.69

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $13.23. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 46,374 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

