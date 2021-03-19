Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.33 Million

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report $32.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $22.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $134.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $127.77 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $138.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTR. TheStreet raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

