Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Analysts at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.93.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

