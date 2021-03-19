Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $111,739.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00450052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00065069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00140710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00064049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.62 or 0.00662788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00076259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,598,546 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

