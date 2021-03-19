Cardano Hits Market Cap of $41.59 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Cardano has a market cap of $41.59 billion and approximately $7.56 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00058185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00228264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002069 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015467 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.