Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,360 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

