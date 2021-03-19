Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,727 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Carrier Global worth $59,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

CARR stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

