Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0293 on Major Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 188.2% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $229.94 million and $262.53 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,861,133,558 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

