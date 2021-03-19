carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.10

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and traded as low as $28.48. carsales.com shares last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 836 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

