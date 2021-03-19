Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $8,180,275.63 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $8,180,275.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,227. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

