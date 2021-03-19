Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) SVP Sells $416,660.00 in Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,082,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lucy Xie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 19th, Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56.
Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 807,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,945. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $845.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Casa Systems by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.