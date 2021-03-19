Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Boosted by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.10.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.90. 1,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,907. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.06 and its 200 day moving average is $186.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

