CashBet Coin Price Hits $0.0104 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $10.39 and $32.15. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00635509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024442 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00035039 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98, $33.94, $7.50, $10.39, $32.15, $24.68, $24.43, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.