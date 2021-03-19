Caspian Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $114,459.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $114,459.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 238.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00051725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00630633 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024536 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033741 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.