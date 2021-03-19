Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Reaches $25,212.80

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market capitalization of $25,212.80 and approximately $12.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.77 or 0.00389569 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00030086 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.26 or 0.04869757 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,373,418 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

