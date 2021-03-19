Castle Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $25,105.72 and approximately $12.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.58 or 0.00392484 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030093 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.91 or 0.04595674 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,365,802 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.