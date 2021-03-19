Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $230.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

