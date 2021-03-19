Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 146,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 800,646 shares.The stock last traded at $103.19 and had previously closed at $102.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

